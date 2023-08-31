Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Stake in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) by 467.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,994 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Prospect Capital by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Prospect Capital by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 8,396 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 16,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,740,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,031,000 after acquiring an additional 355,522 shares during the last quarter. 8.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSEC. TheStreet downgraded Prospect Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Prospect Capital Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PSEC opened at $6.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.30 and a 200 day moving average of $6.58. Prospect Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Prospect Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 11.61%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -144.00%.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Featured Stories

