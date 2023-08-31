Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,602 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,258,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,494,000 after acquiring an additional 135,615 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,004,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,150,000 after acquiring an additional 384,802 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,736,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,446,000 after acquiring an additional 318,383 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,395,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,685,000 after acquiring an additional 69,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,264,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,871,000 after acquiring an additional 621,340 shares in the last quarter. 13.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Insider Activity at Simmons First National

In related news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $593,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,577.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SFNC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SFNC

Simmons First National Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Simmons First National stock opened at $17.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.20. Simmons First National Co. has a 12-month low of $14.68 and a 12-month high of $24.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.84.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Simmons First National had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

About Simmons First National

(Free Report)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.