Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 231 Shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Free Report) by 2,310.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 241 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Atrion were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Atrion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Atrion by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Atrion during the fourth quarter valued at $1,598,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Atrion during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Atrion by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,527,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ATRI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Atrion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Atrion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Atrion Stock Performance

Shares of ATRI opened at $464.95 on Thursday. Atrion Co. has a one year low of $455.90 and a one year high of $705.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $539.54 and a 200 day moving average of $580.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.31 million, a P/E ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 0.48.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $43.84 million during the quarter.

Atrion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This is an increase from Atrion’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Atrion’s payout ratio is presently 57.33%.

Atrion Profile

(Free Report)

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

