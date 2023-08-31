Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 3,049 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 148.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 105.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Alkermes in the second quarter valued at $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Alkermes by 33.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alkermes in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Alkermes by 31.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Cato T. Laurencin sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $88,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,588.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ALKS opened at $29.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Alkermes plc has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $33.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 51.07 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.22.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Alkermes had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $617.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.57 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

ALKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alkermes in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet raised Alkermes from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alkermes from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Alkermes from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

