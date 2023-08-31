Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 4,510 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 1,714.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Green Plains by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,978,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,410,000 after purchasing an additional 82,288 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Green Plains by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,471,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $121,494,000 after purchasing an additional 290,543 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Green Plains by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,190,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,824,000 after purchasing an additional 74,135 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Green Plains by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,964,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $115,234,000 after purchasing an additional 266,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Green Plains by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,805,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,003,000 after purchasing an additional 76,362 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Green Plains from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Green Plains from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Green Plains has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.83.

Shares of GPRE stock opened at $31.38 on Thursday. Green Plains Inc. has a one year low of $26.33 and a one year high of $39.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.83 and its 200 day moving average is $32.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.94). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $857.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

