Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 993 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 64.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 147.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NorthWestern stock opened at $50.90 on Thursday. NorthWestern Co. has a 52 week low of $48.68 and a 52 week high of $61.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.43.

NorthWestern ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.16). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.33%.

NWE has been the subject of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on NorthWestern from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded NorthWestern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NorthWestern in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on NorthWestern from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on NorthWestern in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NorthWestern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility Operations; Natural Gas Utility Operations; and Other. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

