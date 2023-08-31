Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Reduces Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 55.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,502 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 25.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,458,000 after buying an additional 74,902 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 86.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 12,257 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $238,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,456,202.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BWA stock opened at $40.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.31. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $51.14.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $43.98 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.62.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

