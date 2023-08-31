Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Reduces Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 62.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,064 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OGS. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in ONE Gas by 1.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 34.8% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in ONE Gas by 5.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in ONE Gas by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in ONE Gas in the first quarter valued at $872,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $73.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.73. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.86 and a 12 month high of $89.01.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $398.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. ONE Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 63.57%.

Several research firms recently commented on OGS. Mizuho dropped their target price on ONE Gas from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on ONE Gas from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ONE Gas from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

