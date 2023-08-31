Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Reduces Stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 32.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $62.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.97. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $60.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.72.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 34.41% and a return on equity of 71.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.5119 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.03%.

SQM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $90.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.39.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

