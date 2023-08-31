Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Reduces Stock Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,098 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 7,410 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in NOV were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in NOV by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NOV by 3.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,956 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of NOV by 94.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NOV by 3.7% during the first quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 18,753 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of NOV by 5.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,434 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NOV alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NOV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NOV in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NOV from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NOV from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on NOV from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on NOV from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NOV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.81.

NOV Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE NOV opened at $21.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.21. NOV Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $24.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.92.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. NOV had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.05%.

NOV Profile

(Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.