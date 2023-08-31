Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Reduces Stock Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 67.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 477 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,960,000 after purchasing an additional 237,109 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth about $41,969,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 226,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,297,000 after purchasing an additional 54,911 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,865,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 622,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,949,000 after buying an additional 34,945 shares during the period. 49.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $371.68 on Thursday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $132.56 and a one year high of $475.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $385.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.96.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $1.63. The firm had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.85 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 140.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 28.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.77, for a total transaction of $3,007,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,043.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.77, for a total transaction of $3,007,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,043.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.11, for a total transaction of $196,555.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,950 shares of company stock worth $6,336,828 in the last 90 days. 22.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $520.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $390.00.

MicroStrategy Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

