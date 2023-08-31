Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Reduces Stock Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 51.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,068 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,317,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,765,000 after acquiring an additional 859,548 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,205,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,141,000 after buying an additional 81,240 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,354,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,132,000 after buying an additional 2,588,678 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,306,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,818,000 after buying an additional 1,110,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 14.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,594,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,341,000 after buying an additional 689,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $12.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 1.30. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.38 and its 200 day moving average is $11.80.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is presently -222.22%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBRA. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.94.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of June 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 392 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 253 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 45 senior housing communities (Senior Housing Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 13 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 11 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

