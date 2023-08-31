Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 2,871 Shares of Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its position in Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,319 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,871 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CZWI. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 8,751 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 30.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,901 shares during the last quarter. 54.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CZWI opened at $10.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.93. Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Citizens Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CZWI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 17.61%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

