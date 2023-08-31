Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 3,510 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,004,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,183,000 after purchasing an additional 179,504 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,029,000 after acquiring an additional 598,640 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,638,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,608,000 after acquiring an additional 122,899 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,365,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,328,000 after acquiring an additional 21,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,361,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,160,000 after acquiring an additional 41,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:NSA opened at $34.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.55. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $30.91 and a 12 month high of $53.61.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 215.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,117 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 72.8 million rentable square feet.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.