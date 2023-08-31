Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 358 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 25.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,028 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 113.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 28.2% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.29, for a total transaction of $1,160,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 277,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,312,688.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $335,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,560,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.29, for a total value of $1,160,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 277,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,312,688.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,244 shares of company stock worth $1,975,684 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

NYSE:FIX opened at $183.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.28 and a 12-month high of $186.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.29%.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

