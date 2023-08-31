Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 424 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 24.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,340 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 124.8% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 411.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Synaptics in the first quarter worth $49,000. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $86.61 on Thursday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $67.73 and a 12-month high of $142.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.27.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.34 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

SYNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synaptics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.08.

In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 7,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $699,106.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,159.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 7,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $699,106.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,159.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Mcfarland sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total transaction of $86,748.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,754.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,017. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

