Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 52,434 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 82.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,434 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NCLH. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 20.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,085,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,242,000 after acquiring an additional 882,556 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth $1,515,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 67,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NCLH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $739,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 244,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,753,319.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $739,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 244,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,753,319.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 15,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $307,523.95. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 174,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,339.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 358,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,654,392 in the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $16.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 2.59. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 788.03, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.48 and its 200-day moving average is $16.32.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 863.25% and a negative net margin of 11.88%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was up 85.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.22) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.