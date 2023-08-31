Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 9,110 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 71.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,612 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 9,110 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,129,401 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $241,118,000 after acquiring an additional 386,775 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,526,631 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $208,848,000 after buying an additional 500,213 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 9.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,895,754 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $73,118,000 after buying an additional 248,611 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 177.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,767,671 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $109,849,000 after buying an additional 1,770,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,471 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $63,014,000 after acquiring an additional 37,936 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:FL opened at $18.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.63. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $47.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.14.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Foot Locker had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.90%.

FL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.83.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

