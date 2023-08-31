Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Takes Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 186.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $691,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $16.03 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $22.37 and a 12-month high of $26.03. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 million, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.98.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1093 per share. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (XSHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of the 60 least volatile stocks chosen from a list of the 90 highest-yielding US small-cap stocks. XSHD was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

