Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Trims Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 90.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,389 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Qorvo by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,196,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,513,630,000 after buying an additional 58,395 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in Qorvo by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $824,733,000 after buying an additional 699,968 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Qorvo by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,801,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $595,916,000 after buying an additional 16,097 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Qorvo by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,990,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,997,000 after buying an additional 686,046 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Qorvo by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,791,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,408,000 after buying an additional 51,965 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Summit Insights raised shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.67.

Qorvo Price Performance

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $106.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -626.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.53. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.38 and a 12-month high of $114.59.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $651.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.84 million. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. Research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 8,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.37, for a total value of $880,803.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,665,171.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Grant Brown sold 6,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $681,391.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,558.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 8,689 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.37, for a total transaction of $880,803.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,994 shares in the company, valued at $19,665,171.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,183 shares of company stock valued at $3,889,782. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.