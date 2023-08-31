Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Trims Stake in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMYT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 7.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 58.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMYT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MakeMyTrip from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

MakeMyTrip Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MMYT opened at $37.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.60. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 237.08 and a beta of 1.24. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $38.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $196.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.68 million. MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 3.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

(Free Report)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.