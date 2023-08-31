Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 58.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSEM. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Tower Semiconductor by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Tower Semiconductor by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSEM opened at $29.03 on Thursday. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $46.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.12 and a 200-day moving average of $39.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $357.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Tower Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

