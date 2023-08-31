Tower Wealth Partners Inc. Has $1.89 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,456 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.6% of Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 241,478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,820,000 after acquiring an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 300,771 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 115,659 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 78,004 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $23,838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL opened at $187.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.87. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $198.23.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.86.

Apple Profile



Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

