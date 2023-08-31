Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 27,492 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 388% compared to the average volume of 5,635 call options.

SAVE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $28.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.

Shares of NYSE:SAVE opened at $16.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Spirit Airlines has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $23.46.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Spirit Airlines will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,935,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,291,000 after purchasing an additional 148,348 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,557,000 after purchasing an additional 997,254 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 47.7% in the second quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,125,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,770,000 after acquiring an additional 55,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 266.6% in the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,034,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

