Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Stock Position Cut by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Triton International were worth $14,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRTN. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Triton International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 49,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Triton International by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Triton International by 28.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. 72.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Triton International to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Triton International in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Triton International from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

NYSE TRTN opened at $83.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. Triton International Limited has a 1 year low of $53.31 and a 1 year high of $84.68. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.93.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.04. Triton International had a net margin of 39.79% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $386.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Triton International Limited will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.26%.

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

