Truist Financial Lowers Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Price Target to $45.00

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SRC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an underperform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $45.50 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.88.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $38.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $34.31 and a 52-week high of $44.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.58.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.23 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 39.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.6696 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 129.90%.

Insider Transactions at Spirit Realty Capital

In other news, Director Michelle M. Frymire sold 4,000 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,857.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit Realty Capital

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 938.4% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of June 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,064 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 345 tenants operating in 37 industries.

