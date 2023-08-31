Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Free Report) by 267.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 5,390 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 100.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TNP opened at $21.09 on Thursday. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $24.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.37 million, a P/E ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tsakos Energy Navigation ( NYSE:TNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The shipping company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.15. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 38.61%. The company had revenue of $261.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. It also operates a fleet of double-hull vessels, comprising of conventional tankers, LNG carriers, and suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

