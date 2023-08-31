UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Receives $46.97 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.03.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of UDR from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of UDR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Get UDR alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on UDR

UDR Stock Performance

UDR Dividend Announcement

Shares of UDR opened at $40.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.20. UDR has a 12 month low of $37.18 and a 12 month high of $48.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.37%.

Institutional Trading of UDR

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UDR. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in UDR by 96.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in UDR during the second quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in UDR by 6,400.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in UDR during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in UDR during the second quarter valued at $63,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UDR

(Get Free Report

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.