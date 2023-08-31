UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Receives $46.97 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2023

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDRGet Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.03.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of UDR from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of UDR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UDR

UDR Stock Performance

Shares of UDR opened at $40.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.20. UDR has a 12 month low of $37.18 and a 12 month high of $48.33.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.37%.

Institutional Trading of UDR

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UDR. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in UDR by 96.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in UDR during the second quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in UDR by 6,400.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in UDR during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in UDR during the second quarter valued at $63,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UDR

(Get Free Report

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for UDR (NYSE:UDR)

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.