Unigestion Holding SA Trims Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Unigestion Holding SA lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 13,861 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 24,709 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,248 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,669,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,511,333 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $156,106,000 after buying an additional 11,082 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 198,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,551,000 after buying an additional 28,061 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 9,177,460 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $947,940,000 after buying an additional 365,327 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $135.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.62. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $143.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 106.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $2,937,267.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,030,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,973,842.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total transaction of $2,937,267.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,030,868 shares in the company, valued at $271,973,842.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,952,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,362,329 shares of company stock worth $48,508,072 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $144.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $176.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.87.

Read Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.