US Bancorp DE Acquires 360 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $431,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 15,151 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 317.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 293,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,620,000 after acquiring an additional 428,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XME opened at $51.98 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1 year low of $40.76 and a 1 year high of $59.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.99.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

