US Bancorp DE Has $126,000 Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 49.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Affirm were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AFRM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter valued at $20,544,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,498,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,545,000 after buying an additional 1,883,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,252 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,180,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,350,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.78.

Insider Activity at Affirm

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 203,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $3,144,215.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,887,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,309,058.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Affirm Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $20.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day moving average is $13.80. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $27.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 10.91 and a current ratio of 11.81. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 3.12.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $445.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.18 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 62.05% and a negative return on equity of 38.95%. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

