US Bancorp DE Increases Stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 20.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in LGI Homes by 2.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 0.9% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 0.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LGIH. Wedbush boosted their price objective on LGI Homes from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on LGI Homes from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on LGI Homes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.25.

LGI Homes Price Performance

LGI Homes stock opened at $124.14 on Thursday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $141.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 8.49 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.75.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $645.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.05 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About LGI Homes

(Free Report)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.