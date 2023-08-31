US Bancorp DE Sells 821 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 1st quarter valued at $444,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 189,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 150,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 31,050 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. now owns 175,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ZTO Express (Cayman) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $24.50 on Thursday. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $30.05. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

