VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 765,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,843 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF were worth $13,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,594,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,845,000 after buying an additional 959,102 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 76.7% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 812,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,641,000 after acquiring an additional 352,783 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 841,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,696,000 after acquiring an additional 318,990 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $5,012,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 351,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 204,527 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Price Performance

VanEck Long Muni ETF stock opened at $17.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.79.

About VanEck Long Muni ETF

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

