Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Sells 463 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,069 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.7% of Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 120,235.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,784,345,000 after buying an additional 116,383,502 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $8,263,591,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 510,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,952,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,362,329 shares of company stock worth $48,508,072 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $135.07 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $143.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.35, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.62.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $176.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.87.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

