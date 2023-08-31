Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 327,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $14,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WABC. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 123.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of WABC stock opened at $43.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.63. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $35.52 and a 12-month high of $63.86.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.51. The company had revenue of $80.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.01 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 49.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Westamerica Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.50%.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

