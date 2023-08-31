Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,288 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. BNP Paribas raised Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $62,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,780 shares in the company, valued at $18,983,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $62,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,983,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,362,329 shares of company stock valued at $48,508,072. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.1 %

AMZN opened at $135.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $143.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.35, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

