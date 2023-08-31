Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,196 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Xencor were worth $14,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,385,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,396,000 after buying an additional 50,387 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 12.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,599,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,617,000 after purchasing an additional 744,569 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,561,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,467,000 after purchasing an additional 153,529 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 9.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,247,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,897,000 after purchasing an additional 279,080 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Xencor by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,266,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,979,000 after purchasing an additional 103,991 shares in the last quarter.

In other Xencor news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 33,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $877,286.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 292,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,653,137.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Xencor from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.20.

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $22.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.89 and a 200-day moving average of $27.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 0.72. Xencor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.17 and a 52 week high of $38.20.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.54. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 112.46%. The firm had revenue of $45.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

