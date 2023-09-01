11,840 Shares in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA) Bought by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADEA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Adeia during the first quarter worth $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adeia during the first quarter worth $63,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Adeia during the first quarter worth $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Adeia during the first quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Adeia during the first quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Adeia in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Adeia Price Performance

Shares of ADEA opened at $10.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average is $9.74. Adeia Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.17 million. Adeia had a negative net margin of 55.32% and a positive return on equity of 29.68%. Equities analysts forecast that Adeia Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Adeia Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Adeia’s payout ratio is presently -7.14%.

Adeia Profile

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company worldwide. The company licenses its innovations to media and semiconductor industries and companies under the Adeia brand. It licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, content storage devices, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices.

