13,235 Shares in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Bought by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Redfin during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new stake in Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RDFN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Redfin from $8.60 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Redfin from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Redfin from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Redfin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.44.

Redfin Price Performance

RDFN stock opened at $9.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.86. Redfin Co. has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $17.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.11.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. Redfin had a negative net margin of 14.29% and a negative return on equity of 616.23%. The firm had revenue of $275.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.73) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

