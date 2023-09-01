16,376 Shares in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Bought by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 195.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CYH shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Community Health Systems from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Community Health Systems Trading Down 1.6 %

CYH stock opened at $3.38 on Friday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $8.01. The stock has a market cap of $461.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average is $4.54.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.52) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.