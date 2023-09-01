1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCE. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 1st Source during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in 1st Source by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in 1st Source by 407.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of 1st Source by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. 73.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 1st Source alerts:

1st Source Stock Up 1.5 %

1st Source stock opened at $44.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.91. 1st Source Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.77 and a fifty-two week high of $59.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

1st Source Announces Dividend

1st Source ( NASDAQ:SRCE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. 1st Source had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 28.30%. Analysts predict that 1st Source Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SRCE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 1st Source in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of 1st Source in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of 1st Source from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on 1st Source

1st Source Company Profile

(Free Report)

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.