3D Systems Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DDD)

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 10,884 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 556% compared to the average daily volume of 1,658 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDD. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in 3D Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,474 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in 3D Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDD opened at $6.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 5.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.20. 3D Systems has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $12.67.

3D Systems ( NYSE:DDD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $128.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.25 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 23.57%. On average, analysts predict that 3D Systems will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

