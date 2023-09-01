A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19,725.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMKBY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Handelsbanken assumed coverage on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Danske cut A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

OTCMKTS AMKBY opened at $9.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.55. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The stock has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 14.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S engages in the transport and logistics business worldwide. The company's Ocean segment is involved in the container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brand names; and sale of bunker oil.

