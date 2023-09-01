Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Accor to €37.90 ($41.20) in a report on Friday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Accor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

Accor Stock Down 0.5 %

About Accor

Shares of OTCMKTS ACCYY opened at $7.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.91. Accor has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $7.61.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Management & Franchise; Services to Owners and Hotel Assets; and Others. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; Gekko solutions for leisure and travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

