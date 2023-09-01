Addison Advisors LLC Buys 511 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,636 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,362,329 shares of company stock worth $48,508,072. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $111.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $138.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 108.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.78. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $143.63.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

