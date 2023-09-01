Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Short Interest Update

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the July 31st total of 4,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 585.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $23,624,000 after acquiring an additional 59,962 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1,003.1% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,081 shares of the software company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 413.5% in the 1st quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 97,663 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,636,000 after acquiring an additional 78,645 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 48,902 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $559.34 on Friday. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $562.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $514.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $426.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Adobe from $485.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.26.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

