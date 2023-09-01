Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368,775 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.14% of Affirm worth $4,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richelieu Gestion PLC boosted its holdings in Affirm by 75.7% during the first quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 19,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 8,589 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Affirm by 5.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its stake in Affirm by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 221,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Affirm by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Affirm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 203,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $3,144,215.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,887,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,309,058.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFRM opened at $20.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 11.81 and a quick ratio of 10.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 3.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.85. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $27.26.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $445.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.18 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 62.05% and a negative return on equity of 38.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AFRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Affirm from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Affirm from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Affirm has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.78.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

