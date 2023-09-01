Air Canada (TSE:AC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$31.88.

Several research analysts have commented on AC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. CIBC boosted their target price on Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

Shares of TSE:AC opened at C$22.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$23.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.62. Air Canada has a 12 month low of C$16.38 and a 12 month high of C$26.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.33.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

