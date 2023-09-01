Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Akebia Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 28th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.04). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $3.75 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Akebia Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Akebia Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 48.25% and a negative return on equity of 3,284.16%. The business had revenue of $56.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Akebia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Akebia Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AKBA opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. Akebia Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Trading of Akebia Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKBA. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 123.5% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 27,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 123.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50,066 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 18.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

Further Reading

